Meat Raffle
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Meat raffle time! There will be a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting the American Parkinson Disease Association, APDA.
We are thrilled to present the finest selection of quality meats from the heart of our neighborhood at Jenifer Street Market. To participate, simply bring your dollars to purchase paddles and increase your chances of winning. The action kicks off at 6pm with the first round.
