media release: At Delta, we are constantly looking for more ways we can connect with our community and partner with local Nonprofit organizations to support the good work they are doing.

Join us on Saturday, January 18 for a meat raffle to benefit Active Youth Wisconsin, formerly Tri For Schools.

Active Youth Wisconsin works to create accessible opportunities for kids to be active with a goal of a brighter, more active future for Wisconsin’s youth. Together, we can help all kids experience the physical, mental, and social benefits of movement. They embody a commitment to inclusivity, movement, and the well-being of children, regardless of their background.

Meat provided by Jenifer Street Market. The last round of the afternoon will include a 50/50 raffle!!