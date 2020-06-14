ONLINE: Meat Raffle

press release: All proceeds go to GSAFE... Woof's and D’Vino will be matching all donations!

$20 enters you in all 10 drawings. A random number will be assigned for your name. This same number will be used for every drawing. Participants can buy multiple numbers for an additional $20 per number. The drawing will be videoed and a random number generator on the computer will be used.

The live drawing will be filmed and then posted to the WOOF'S FACEBOOK PAGE at 4 PM on June 14, 2020.

Payment must be made prior to the drawing and can be made via Venmo to: @dino-maniaci or you can pay Luis in person at the bar cash/CC before Sunday between 4-7PM

PRIZES:

BACON 3 Lbs.

BRATS

RIBS

PORK LOIN

HAMBURGER

CHICKEN BREASTS

ITALIAN SAUSAGES

PORK TENDERLOIN

NY STRIP STEAKS

***2 BONUS DRAWINGS

$25 D’Vino Gift Cards***

Winners can pick up their meat at WOOF’S next week Monday or Tuesday between 4-7pm.

Any questions please text Dino at (646) 645-6432.

Good luck! And THANK YOU for your continued support of WOOF’S and GSafe!