Meat Raffle
to
The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Join us for our Monthly Meat Raffle at The Kickback! Every third Sunday of the month at 1 PM!
Get ready to win delicious cuts of meat while enjoying great company, cold drinks, and all the fun The Kickback has to offer. Bring your friends, grab a beer, and see if luck is on your side!
Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and be part of this exciting new tradition!
The March raffle is a fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue.
Info
