Meat Raffle

The Kickback, Middleton 7622 Lisa Lane, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Join us for our Monthly Meat Raffle at The Kickback! Every third Sunday of the month at 1 PM!

Get ready to win delicious cuts of meat while enjoying great company, cold drinks, and all the fun The Kickback has to offer. Bring your friends, grab a beer, and see if luck is on your side!

Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and be part of this exciting new tradition!

The March raffle is a fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue.

Fundraisers
Food & Drink
