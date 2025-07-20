Meat Raffle
Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Join us this Sunday for a meat raffle that’s well done in every way. Sink your teeth into 10 rounds of carnivorous competition—$1 paddles, meat & beer prizes every round.
Come for the steaks, stay for the sips. All while raising money for the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Now that’s what we call a well-done Sunday.
Info
Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Fundraisers
Food & Drink