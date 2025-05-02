Meat Raffle

Muskellounge and Sporting Club 4102 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: This Saturday we’ve got a stacked one with Bell’s Brewery and Fritz of Old Time Hawkey.

We’re throwing a Meat Raffle featuring Meat People Butcher Shop with 100% of proceeds going to our neighbors at GiGi’s Playhouse. Win some seriously good meat and support a great cause while you’re at it.

https://www.instagram.com/muskellounge/p/DXpL-5zkdVM/

Doors at 12

Meat Raffle at 1 PM

Kentucky Derby 5:57 PM

As part of the "Catchy You There" tour, Fritz will be hanging all day with his camper, video game, a food special from his cookbook, fresh hats, pull tabs, raffles, and plenty of Bell’s beer flowing.

Pull through, hang with Fritz, and let’s raise some money and have fun!

Info

Muskellounge and Sporting Club 4102 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Meat Raffle - 2025-05-02 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meat Raffle - 2025-05-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meat Raffle - 2025-05-02 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meat Raffle - 2025-05-02 13:00:00 ical