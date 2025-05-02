media release: This Saturday we’ve got a stacked one with Bell’s Brewery and Fritz of Old Time Hawkey.

We’re throwing a Meat Raffle featuring Meat People Butcher Shop with 100% of proceeds going to our neighbors at GiGi’s Playhouse. Win some seriously good meat and support a great cause while you’re at it.

https://www.instagram.com/muskellounge/p/DXpL-5zkdVM/

Doors at 12

Meat Raffle at 1 PM

Kentucky Derby 5:57 PM

As part of the "Catchy You There" tour, Fritz will be hanging all day with his camper, video game, a food special from his cookbook, fresh hats, pull tabs, raffles, and plenty of Bell’s beer flowing.

Pull through, hang with Fritz, and let’s raise some money and have fun!