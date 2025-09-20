media release: On Saturday, Sept. 20, the MeatEater Crew will be in Madison for their MeatEater Tailgate Tour ahead of the UW-Madison/Maryland matchup. The tailgate will feature free bison chili, outdoor games, giveaways, and a big community atmosphere. MeatEater crew favorites Spencer Neuharth, Chester Floyd, and Garrett Long will be onsite to meet with fans. The Tailgate will run 8AM - 6 PM and is located at 1124 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715.

The MeatEater Tailgate Tour presented by Dometic is proud to partner with its official truck partner Ram as well as, Tecovas, MTN OPS and the official grill partner Grilla. Together, these sponsors provide the essential tools, gear, and experiences that allow the MeatEater crew to deliver a tailgate tour that reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, community, and outdoor tradition.

“Fall is our favorite season here at MeatEater with football and hunting sharing the stage,” said Art Brady, VP of Media Sales and Partnerships at MeatEater. “With the MeatEater Tailgate Tour presented by Dometic, we’re proud to deliver an experience that unites fans in celebrating two of America’s most enduring passions—football and the outdoors.”

