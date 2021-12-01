× Expand courtesy MPL Madison Public Library Native American Storyteller-in-Residence Andi Cloud.

media release: Madison Public Library is hosting a Native American Storyteller-in-Residence program led by Ho-Chunk Nation member and storyteller Andi Cloud. From December 1-10, Cloud invites Madison residents to hunt for a hand-made medallion in city of Madison parks.

“Medallion hunts aren’t common in the Ho-Chunk culture, but they are common in my family,” said Cloud. “My Tega (Mother’s brother) Tracy has put on many medallion hunts for the family at our holiday gatherings. He has also organized medallion hunts for Ho-Chunk Nation tribal members and employees. I asked him to put together this hunt for the city and library friends because I thought it would be a fun way to encourage family, friends, co-workers, etc. to share in some fun and team work, as well as enjoy the outdoors despite the cooler weather!”

The clear, acrylic medallion has the Great Seal of the Ho-Chunk Nation engraved and is hidden within a city of Madison public park. Clues are published online at madpl.org/medallionhunt, starting Wednesday, December 1, 2021. A new clue will appear daily through Friday, December 10, 2021, unless the medallion is found before that date. The medallion is above ground, so there is no need to dig (unless there’s snow!) or use metal detectors.

If you find the medallion, email community@madisonpubliclibrary.org with a photo of yourself in the location and holding the medallion. Please include a sentence about which clue tipped you off when sending the email. The image you send will be shared on Madison Public Library social media to signal the end of the hunt. The person who finds the medallion first will be able to take it home as a prize, in addition to a $50 gift card. See the clues and learn more about the medallion hunt online at madpl.org/medallionhunt.

Inspiration for the medallion hunt comes from The Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt , which takes place annually in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Medallion Hunt is part of the Native American Storyteller-in-Residence program.

Find more events at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/events/special-series/storyteller