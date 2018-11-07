Media after the Midterms: Journalism in a Contentious Age
press release: The Center for Journalism Ethics at UW–Madison is hosting a free public panel inviting experts in media, political reporting and the news industry to discuss journalism ethics and the special challenges of covering politics in highly polarized times. Panelists are NPR’s David Folkenflik, Capital Times’ Jessie Opoien, and UW–Madison professor Dhavan Shah.
