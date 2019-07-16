Medicare 101

press release: Join Informed Choice for a Medicare Educational Presentation. This is a perfect option for those of you who are new to Medicare or still covered by your employer's insurance and considering retirement. Confused by your Medicare options? Are you Medicare eligible and are currently covered by your or your spouse's employer insurance? Do you want to consider the cost of coming off of the employer insurance or stay on the employer insurance? Now is the time to learn more and get your questions answered! Neither Informed Choice nor its agents are connected to the Federal Medicare Program. This event is for educational purposes only, no plan specific benefits or details will be shared.