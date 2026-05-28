Medicine Buddha Healing Ceremony

media release: Medicine Buddha is the embodiment of healing wisdom and compassion, offering profound inner and outer restoration for all beings. In this special event, Domo Geshe Rinpoche will introduce the healing energies of Medicine Buddha through an accessible teaching and a sacred healing ceremony.

Following a brief explanation of Medicine Buddha’s healing qualities, Rinpoche will guide a live blessing session. Participants will lie down to rest or sleep, allowing the healing energies to work deeply and gently within them.

This event is open to everyone—those seeking healing, healers themselves, spiritual practitioners, and anyone curious about the transformative power of mystical traditions. No prior experience with Buddhism is necessary.

Please register in advance. Confirmations will be sent one week before the session. Participants are encouraged to bring items to rest comfortably on the floor (e.g., sleeping pads, a pillow, and a light blanket) during the healing.

About the Teacher

Domo Geshe Rinpoche is a lama in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, where meditation techniques have been refined for over a thousand years. With warmth and humor, she teaches timeless and universal spiritual truths that transcend language and culture. Rinpoche has taught internationally on overcoming mental obstacles such as stress, anger, worry, and discouragement, helping others cultivate a heart of authentic compassion and wisdom.

This session will be held at the Holy Wisdom Monastery, Room 113, 4200 County Highway M, Middleton, WI 53562. The fee will be donated to the Madison-based nonprofit Joyful Path to help sustain its programs. A limited number of scholarships and sliding-scale options are available, please get in touch with us soon to explore options.

Holy Wisdom Monastery stands as a rare and living expression of what it means to care deeply—for people, for land, and for the future. Rooted in a spirit of openness and quiet courage, the sisters have created a place where all are welcome, where spiritual life is inseparable from ecological healing, and where the Earth is treated not as a resource but as a sacred relationship. Across restored prairie and oak savanna, their work reflects a profound understanding that tending the land is also a way of tending the human spirit—a reminder that we are interdependent, that kindness and compassion are our truest nature, and that in healing the Earth, we are also finding our way back to ourselves

This healing session is intended to support overall well-being and is not a substitute for professional medical care