Medieval Faire

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

press release: A Medieval-Style Gala, April 9, 2022 | 4pm - 8pm at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge.

Join Cambridge Arts Council for an Event to Remember!

ART AUCTION: This vintage wooden carousel zebra will be up for auction along with original paintings and pottery by local artists. Auctioneer Greg Klug of Creekside Antiques will be our guest auctioneer.

﻿LIVE MUSIC featuring "DAN THE BARD"

$50 Per Person INCLUDES HEAVY HORS D'OEUVRES

$400 for Table of 8 INCLUDES TWO BOTTLES OF WINE

Costumes ENCOURAGED BUT NOT REQUIRED

DANE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT GUIDELINES WILL BE RESPECTED.

Fundraisers, Special Events
608-819-6672
