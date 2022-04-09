Medieval Faire
Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
press release: A Medieval-Style Gala, April 9, 2022 | 4pm - 8pm at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge.
Join Cambridge Arts Council for an Event to Remember!
ART AUCTION: This vintage wooden carousel zebra will be up for auction along with original paintings and pottery by local artists. Auctioneer Greg Klug of Creekside Antiques will be our guest auctioneer.
LIVE MUSIC featuring "DAN THE BARD"
$50 Per Person INCLUDES HEAVY HORS D'OEUVRES
$400 for Table of 8 INCLUDES TWO BOTTLES OF WINE
Costumes ENCOURAGED BUT NOT REQUIRED
DANE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT GUIDELINES WILL BE RESPECTED.