Meditation: A Day of Silence and Hope

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Donna Sereda. Donna Sereda

media release: We have set aside this special day of silence to reflect and to make sincere prayers to the Buddha of Compassion, Avalokiteshvara.Avalokiteshvara is an enlightened being who is a manifestation of all Buddhas’ compassion. By relying sincerely on Avalokiteshvara, the Buddha of Compassion, and reciting his mantra with strong faith we can improve our realizations of love and compassion thereby fulfilling our own wish for happiness and to be of benefit for others.

Prayers and meditation will be guided by Donna Sereda. Donna has been studying Kadampa Buddhism for many years. Her devotion and faith shows in her teachings.

Everyone welcome! Cost: $20 - Register online.