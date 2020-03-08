Meditation Crash Course

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: On Sunday, March 8, starting at 1 pm we'll have a meditation crash course that will include an overview of Buddhism and then go into several meditation related topics.

A Diamond Way Buddhist teacher will guide the program, and we'll have the chance to experience our main guided meditation practice. The meditation is used in nearly 700 Diamond Way groups and centers around the world.

Location: Union South, 1308 W Dayton St,

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
