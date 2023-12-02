Meditation

media release: An overview on the Tibetan Buddhist perspective on the dying process. The lecture will be given by Robi Szilagyi of Budapest, Hungary. Part one on Dec. 2, part two on Dec. 3.

Robi became a student of Lama Ole Nydahl in 1997 and was asked to be a traveling teacher in 2002. He has lived in the Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Budapest since 2001 and currently works as a motion video graphic designer.

$10 suggested donation.