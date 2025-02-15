media release: Learn about the Tibetan Buddhist practices used in Diamond Way centers. This lecture will be given by a traveling teacher (Sasha Rozenberg) and is based on Lama Ole Nydahl's teaching including his book The Way Things Are: A Living Approach to Buddhism.

$10 suggested donation.

Sasha Rozenberg grew up in Russia and came to the United States in 1992. After obtaining a Ph.D. in theoretical physics, he worked in finance and eventually reached the position of Chief Risk Officer. He met Lama Ole Nydahl and took Buddhist Refuge in 2001. At Lama Ole’s request he shares his understanding of Buddhism and meditation since 2009. He lives in New York City with his wife and son.