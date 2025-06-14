Meditation in Nature

media release: Join us for a guided meditation at Picnic Point. Connect to peace in nature, enjoy the company of like-minded folks and light refreshments, and add on a walk in the woods if it suits your fancy!

Of course you can meditate anywhere, but for this special event you can join Kadampa Meditation Center Madison for a meditative experience with others in a natural setting. Our resident teacher, Gen Dorje, will offer a teaching and guided meditation, afterwards enjoy some tea, coffee and breakfast goodies. Feel free to enjoy a self-guided walk on the trails at Picnic Point either before or after the event.

Everyone welcome!

Location: UW Madison’s Picnic Point, Site #3

Cost: FREE