press release: From Lama Ole Nydahl's book, The Way Things Are:

"All Diamond Way methods presuppose a prepared mind and the wish to practice for the benefit of all beings. At the outset of any meditation, one takes refuge, consciously and deeply. It begins, protects, and guides all Buddhist practices."

This lecture will be given by traveling teacher Jeremiah Hendren. This lecture is free and starts at 7:30 pm in Memorial Union at the UW campus. The Today in the Union screens ("DWB Meditation" listing) will tell you the specific room location.

All of our lectures include an introduction into Buddhism and the Diamond Way approach (also known as Vajrayana or Tibetan Buddhism). Campus lectures last about an hour and are followed by a short, guided experience of our meditation practice.