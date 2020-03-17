press release: From Lama Ole Nydahl's book, The Way Things Are:

"Meditation is the central pillar of Buddha's teachings. It takes what is learned and understood intellectually in one's head and moves it to the heart, making it a part of one's life. Allowing for distance to one's daily mind flow, the recognition of the impermanence of any obstacle permits spontaneous insights to arise, along with blissful and enlightening states of deep understanding. When one's awareness of the emptiness of any lasting personal nature and the mutually conditioned character of all outer and inner appearances becomes stable, the rest is a pure gift."

Join us for a lecture with traveling teachers Maxi and Gerhard Kukuvec, who are students of Lama Ole Nydahl.

The lecture will include an introduction into Buddhism and the Diamond Way approach (also known as Vajrayana or Tibetan Buddhism). Lecture usually last up to two hours and include Q&A and a short, guided experience of our main meditation practice.

There is a $10 suggested donation.