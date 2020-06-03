ONLINE: Meditation

press release: Mindfulness meditation will be led by Sarah Moore M.D., a mind-body practitioner, therapist, and physician. Sarah has been practicing meditation for more than 20 years and teaching meditation to groups and individuals for the past 12 years. Her personal practice has brought her much peace, joy and stability, and she is excited to share her knowledge and enthusiasm with others.

noon Wednesdays, June 3-Aug. 26. RSVP for the series.