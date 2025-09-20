Meditation Tool Kit

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Elena Marre. Elena Marre

media release: Let go of the burdens of daily life while growing better relationships, having better health outcomes, and perfecting the art of self-improvement.

Whether you are new to meditation or looking to deepen your practice, come explore how to become skilled in meditation while maintaining your daily activities. Through meditation you can learn to solve all your worries and problems.

This workshop will be led by Elena Marre, a senior teacher at KMC Madison. There will be two 1hr 15min sessions. Each session includes teaching and guided meditation. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions. Suitable for all levels of experience. Everyone welcome!

Cost: $20