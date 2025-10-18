Meditation Tool Kit

media release: Treat yourself to a full day meditation retreat at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. Find protection from problems and fears and the perfect conditions for your spiritual journey.

In challenging times like these, it is hard to make spiritual progress if we feel crushed by difficulties and worries. Dorje Shugden is a Wisdom Buddha who destroys all our obstacles and gathers all the conditions we need to practice Dharma. In this way, our life’s difficulties transform into stepping stones to enlightenment.

This retreat will be guided by Gen Dorje, a Buddhist monk and the Resident Teacher at KMC Madison. The teachings and meditations will be based on the NKT-IKBU International Fall Festival recently held at the International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon.

Everyone welcome!

Schedule:

Session 1: 10-11:15am

Session 2: 11:45am-1pm

Lunch Break: 1-2:30pm

Session 3: 2:30-3:45pm

Cost: $30 (+$15 for lunch, optional) Free for members (members can add lunch for $15); also available by livestream for members.