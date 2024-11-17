Meditations For World Peace
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: FREE meditation class on Sunday, November 17, from 10-11:15am at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. Join for a teaching and guided meditation with resident teacher and Buddhist monk, Gen Kelsang Dorje.
Everyone is welcome! No preregistration required. Light refreshments & community time will follow the class.
