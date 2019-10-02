Mediterranean Night Cooking

press release: Explore the flavors of the Mediterranean. Join Huma Siddiqui, cookbook author and founder of White Jasmine, for a cooking demonstration featuring harissa shrimp and Mediterranean couscous. Enjoy a tasting of all the food prepared.

White Jasmine is a Madison-based company that brings the flavors of Pakistan to Dane County through its unique spices, cheeses, recipes, cooking classes, and television show White Jasmine Everyday Cooking. Cookbooks will be available for sale and signing.

Registration is required and limited to 30 participants.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.