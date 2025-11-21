Meet the Friends of Devil's Lake
to
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Meet the Friends of Devil's Lake State Park! Join us at Delta Beer Lab for a meet and greet. Learn more about who the Friends are and what they do - and how you can get involved in supporting Wisconsin's busiest state park! Stop by anytime from 5:30 - 8 pm to meet up. Current and prospective Friends are welcome to join!
Info
Environment, Volunteer
Recreation