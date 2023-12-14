Meet & Greet with Santa

media release: So you missed our Annual Photos with Santa event? No worries, we’re bringing Santa back to town!

This event is presented by the Progress Center for Black Women.

Here’s what you need to know:

Capture the Magic: A professional photographer will capture a photo + a volunteer will take a photo for you on your phone if you’d like.

For All Ages: It’s not just for kids! Adults without children are also invited to share the joy and take a picture with Santa himself.

Memories to Cherish: All the wonderful moments captured will be compiled into a single, convenient online folder and sent straight to your inbox. If you prefer privacy, feel free to snap your own pics with Santa on your cell phone.

Questions? Reach out to us at 608-467-6744 or hello@centerforblackwomen.org. See you there!