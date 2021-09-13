Meet Letesha Nelson

× Expand Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO Letesha Nelson.

press release: The Goodman Community Center will host a breakfast on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8am to give the Madison community a chance to meet its new CEO, Letesha Nelson. Angela Russell, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at CUNA Mutual Group and host of the Black Oxygen Podcast, will join Nelson in conversation, and the two will discuss Nelson’s background, why she came to the Goodman Center, and what the center has in store for the Madison community in 2021 and beyond.

“I started with Goodman at an unusual time,” said Nelson, whose first day with GCC was Jan. 25. “Because of the pandemic, I haven’t had as much opportunity to meet our community members and neighbors. I know the pandemic is still a big part of our lives, but I’m also excited to welcome people to the Goodman Center in a safe and responsible way.

Though proof of vaccination will not be required to attend this event, the Goodman Center is strongly encouraging all attendees to be vaccinated. Masks will be required, and the room will be set up to allow for plenty of space. Coffee, tea and a light breakfast will be served, and Nelson and Russell are expected to talk for 40-45 minutes.

Registration for Friday’s event is now closed, but members of the community who are interested in attending a second event on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5pm, are welcome to register at meetletesha.eventbrite.com. At that event, Nelson will be joined in conversation by Brenda Gonzalez, director of community relations at UW-Madison.

Both events will take place at the Goodman Center’s Brassworks building (214 Waubesa St.) on Madison’s near-east side. Parking is available in the St. Bernard’s parking lot, as well as on the street. Guests are asked not to park in the Brassworks parking lot, as those spaces are reserved for Kipp employees.