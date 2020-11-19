ONLINE: Meet Madison Metro's New General Manager

media release: In partnership with several other groups, the Madison Area Bus Advocates will be hosting an introductory, virtual meeting with Madison Metro's fairly new General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg. Stuehrenberg has been heading Metro since May. This is a good time to find out what he sees as the system's current challenges, what the future may bring, and for him to hear some of your ideas. The meeting will be for an hour via Zoom. The first part of the meeting involves a brief presentation on Metro's present and future followed by a monitored Q&A period of roughly 30 minutes. Please bring questions and ideas!

CO-SPONSORED BY: MADISON AREA BUS ADVOCATES, SIERRA CLUB – FOUR LAKES, MADISON BIKES, MADISON AREA CARE FOR THE HOMELESS, AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACTION ALLIANCE, ACCESS TO INDEPENDENCE, CAPITAL REGION ADVOCACY NETWORK FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILIT, YLEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF DANE COUNTY