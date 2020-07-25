ONLINE: Meet Milestone Democratic School

press release: Meet the student designers, members of the board of directors, and advisors for the 2020-21 school year.

Come Meet Milestone Democratic School! (on Zoom!)

Dane County youth age 12-20 (and families/caregivers)...are you interested in a different opportunity for school this Fall? Milestone Democratic School is an independent, free, public charter school that is now accepting applications.

Come meet the young people who designed Milestone, the advisors who will work with students there, and the board and friends who support us. Learn a little more about what makes our school unique and how you can enroll.

Milestone is a member of the Diverse Charter Schools Coalition and the Big Picture Learning Network.

Register through Eventbrite and a link for the Zoom session will be sent to the email provided.