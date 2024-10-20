Meet Mayor Quinton Lucas

media release: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Urban League CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony Jr. invite you to join them to hear Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas discuss why this election is so important and why your vote matters.

Mayor Lucas is the city's third African-American mayor. Before his election, Lucas was a private practice lawyer, community leader, city council member, and a lecturer on law at Washington University. He was also a volunteer instructor at prisons in New York and Kansas.

Info

Politics & Activism
608-729-1200
Google Calendar - Meet Mayor Quinton Lucas - 2024-10-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet Mayor Quinton Lucas - 2024-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet Mayor Quinton Lucas - 2024-10-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet Mayor Quinton Lucas - 2024-10-20 13:00:00 ical