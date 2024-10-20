Meet Mayor Quinton Lucas

media release: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Urban League CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony Jr. invite you to join them to hear Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas discuss why this election is so important and why your vote matters.

Mayor Lucas is the city's third African-American mayor. Before his election, Lucas was a private practice lawyer, community leader, city council member, and a lecturer on law at Washington University. He was also a volunteer instructor at prisons in New York and Kansas.