Meet the Bucky on Parade Artists

press release: Meet many of the Bucky on Parade Statue artists, see Bucky Badger from 1-2pm, color your own Bucky statue, and design your own Bucky on Parade button!

12-3pm, Saturday, December 8 (no RSVP required), The University Book Store on State, 711 State Street

Free

https://www.facebook.com/events/2362926013723176/