Meet the Dane County Executive Candidates

press release: We are proud to host both candidates for Dane County Executive: state Senator Melissa Agard and Dane County Board Supervisor Dana Pellebon. Voters will get the chance to meet each candidate in a casual setting. Guests can expect to have unique one-on-one or small-group conversations, unlike other larger, less personal forums or interviews.

Join us in the Delta taproom and get to know each candidate ahead of the November 5 election. Make your voice and your priorities heard, and take the opportunity to meet the personality behind the campaign!