ONLINE: Meet the Directors

Join The Nature Conservancy and Sustain Dane for an online interview and Q&A session on Thursday, April 30 from 5 to 6:30pm.

We’ll introduce both The Nature Conservancy's new Wisconsin State Director, Elizabeth Koehler, as well as Sustain Dane’s Executive Director, Claire Oleksiak, followed by a dive into how our respective organizations are adapting to the current crisis, why conservation and sustainability work are more important than ever, and how you can take steps at home to help. A Q&A session will round out the virtual session. Zoom registration.