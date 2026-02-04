Meet the Guilds
to
Textile Arts Center 1702 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: The Textile Arts Center of Madison is delighted to invite you to our "Meet The Guilds" Community Day on Sunday, February 22, from 11am-2pm. This free community event is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the rich textile arts community here in Madison.
Representatives from area fiber art guilds and organizations will be at TAC to share information about their groups, and their upcoming programming:
Madison Embroidery Guild
Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists
Madison Knitters Guild
Madison Modern Quilt Guild
Mad City Quilt Guild
Madison Weavers Guild
Madison Area Sewing Guild
Memory Cloth Circle
The Sewing Machine Project
UW-Madison Center for Design and Material Culture
Additionally, come see…
Textile art projects of students from a TAC fall-semester collab with Shabazz High School
Pick up a free TAC Craft Pack
Shop the expanded TAC Mini Shop
Enjoy our current exhibition, Ordinary TOPOGRAPHIES: New Work by Mary Hark
And more!