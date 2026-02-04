media release: The Textile Arts Center of Madison is delighted to invite you to our "Meet The Guilds" Community Day on Sunday, February 22, from 11am-2pm. This free community event is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the rich textile arts community here in Madison.

Representatives from area fiber art guilds and organizations will be at TAC to share information about their groups, and their upcoming programming:

Madison Embroidery Guild

Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists

Madison Knitters Guild

Madison Modern Quilt Guild

Mad City Quilt Guild

Madison Weavers Guild

Madison Area Sewing Guild

Memory Cloth Circle

The Sewing Machine Project

UW-Madison Center for Design and Material Culture

Additionally, come see…

Textile art projects of students from a TAC fall-semester collab with Shabazz High School

Pick up a free TAC Craft Pack

Shop the expanded TAC Mini Shop

Enjoy our current exhibition, Ordinary TOPOGRAPHIES: New Work by Mary Hark

And more!