media release: Local author Andrea Debbink has been chosen to lead nature-based programs from June 16 – July 26 as the 2025 Naturalist-in-Residence for Madison Public Library. The 6-week residency will center on the theme “At Home in Nature” and include both indoor and outdoor activities.

“Nature can seem far away—especially in a city. Yet its wonders are nearer than most of us realize,” said Debbink. “My residency will focus on ways we can connect with nature in our own neighborhoods and weave outdoor experiences into our everyday lives.”

Debbink is a writer and nature lover who has called Madison home for more than two decades. She has written seventeen (and counting) books—nearly all of which are focused on themes of nature exploration and environmental stewardship.

“Andrea's application stood out not only because of her passion for both the environment and literacy, but also because of her emphasis on urban ecology,” said Michelle Herbrand, the Community Engagement Librarian who facilitates the Naturalist-in-Residence program at Madison Public Library. “There are so many ways to connect to nature--both indoors and outdoors--in a city like Madison. The programs Andrea is planning are fantastic ways to explore how nature can be found all around us and will highlight how library services and materials can enhance that experience.”

The first program in the series will be an opportunity for the public to Meet the Naturalist on Monday, June 16 from 6-7pm. During this informal talk and Q&A, Debbink will share the inspiration for the residency’s theme, preview her upcoming library events, and talk about her experiences writing nature-based books for children and adults including her new Madison-area hiking guide, Urban Trails: Madison. No registration is required, and attendees should meet at the Olin Park shelter located at 1156 Olin-Turville Ct.

Additional programs for this year’s Naturalist-in-Residence initiative will include mindful birding and botany hikes, nature writing workshops, an ecological restoration project, and more.

"My hope is that no matter where people live in the Madison area, they can feel ‘at home’ in nature by connecting with the plants, animals, people, and ecosystems that share our habitat.”

The full event lineup will be released on June 16 on Madison Public Library’s website. Learn more about this year’s Naturalist, as well as the theme, “At Home in Nature”, online at madpl.org/naturalist.

The Naturalist-in-Residence program is hosted in partnership with Madison Parks and is made possible thanks to the generous support of Nancy Leff and Kenneth Lerner.