Meet the Democratic U.S. Senate Candidates

media release: Meet the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate Candidates on Sunday, July 18, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Dane County Schumacher Farm Park picnic area. At 3 pm we kick off with the “Raging Grannies singers,” followed by Attorney General Josh Kaul. Then learn how the candidates plan to beat Ron Johnson. Enjoy the relaxing farm setting in the company of your neighbors & friends. Located at 5682 Hwy 19, Waunakee's east side; east of Culver's and the entrance is on north side of Hwy 19.

Bring a finger food type appetizer for sharing. Bulk water and lemonade provided, so bring your reusable beverage container. There are picnic tables for seating or bring a lawn chair. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are allowed. Support our local Food Pantry Food Drive by bringing a nonperishable food item to donate. Waunakee Dems and the Grassroots Organization of Waunakee are hosting this event. Contact info: Laurene 608-852-5654, waunakeedems@gmail.com