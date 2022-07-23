Meet Your First Responders

to

Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Bruce Company Garden Center at 2830 Parmenter in Middleton is holding their annual “Meet Your First Responders Event” on Saturday, July 23, from 11am to 1pm. Come and shake hands with Fire Fighters and EMS teams, take tours of their fire trucks and ambulance. There will be fun games for kids, kettle corn, plus the awesome Just Veggiez food tent will be there serving up their sizzling summer eats! Enter a raffle for cool stuff that benefits the Fire Department and EMS! Enjoy a great day of family fun on the beautiful, flowering grounds at The Bruce Company.  Learn more at https://www.brucecompany.com/garden-center/meet-your-first-responders-event/

Info

Bruce Company, Middleton 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Kids & Family, Public Notices
608-836-7041
to
Google Calendar - Meet Your First Responders - 2022-07-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet Your First Responders - 2022-07-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet Your First Responders - 2022-07-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet Your First Responders - 2022-07-23 11:00:00 ical