media release: The Bruce Company Garden Center at 2830 Parmenter in Middleton is holding their annual “Meet Your First Responders Event” on Saturday, July 23, from 11am to 1pm. Come and shake hands with Fire Fighters and EMS teams, take tours of their fire trucks and ambulance. There will be fun games for kids, kettle corn, plus the awesome Just Veggiez food tent will be there serving up their sizzling summer eats! Enter a raffle for cool stuff that benefits the Fire Department and EMS! Enjoy a great day of family fun on the beautiful, flowering grounds at The Bruce Company. Learn more at https://www.brucecompany.com/ garden-center/meet-your-first- responders-event/