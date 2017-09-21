Meet Your New Pinney Library Designers

press release: Members of the public are invited to an interactive community update on the design for the new Pinney Library on Thursday, September 21, 6:30-8:00pm at the Pinney Library on 204 Cottage Grove Road.

Attendees are invited to meet library staff, library leaders and OPN Architects project leaders to learn more about the design process and share ideas and vision for the new library. Formal opportunities to view design drafts and share feedback with library and city leaders and the design team will occur in the fall of 2017.

The future Pinney Library location will be located in the Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s (RDC) “Royster Corners” mixed use development located at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road. The City of Madison is negotiating a purchase and sale agreement with RDC for 20,000 square feet of first floor space. The Common Council authorized an Architect Purchase of Service contract with OPN Architects, Inc. at the Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Common Council meeting. Programming and pre-design work began in summer 2017, with follow on design phases commencing in fall/winter 2017. Pinney Library construction is anticipated to commence late summer 2018; and current scheduled opening of the new Pinney Library is early Spring 2019; pending completion of the Library gray box condominium purchase and sale agreement.

City of Madison Engineering Project Page

Madison Public Library Foundation’s Campaign for a New Pinney Library

