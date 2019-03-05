Meeting of Minds

press release: Madison Public Library and the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin are partnering on Meeting of the Minds. Meeting of the Minds is a memory enhancement program for those with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer's, or other dementia to help maximize cognitive function and sustain quality of life. Activities includes: memory enhancement activities and intellectual exercises; Tai Chi-based exercise for balance, gentle strengthening, breathing, and stress reduction; creative expression, and mindfulness techniques Space is limited. Pre-registration and an informational interview are REQUIRED prior to attending. Contact Noreen Kralapp, Dementia Outreach Specialist, at 608-661-0463 for more information and to register.