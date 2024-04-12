Meeting the "Environmental" Sustainable Development Goals in Southeast Asia: Pipe Dream or Pathway?

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Lecture by Pamela McElwee, professor of human ecology, Rutgers University

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Department of History and Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

608-262-1755
