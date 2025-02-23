Meg Stalter

media release: Megan Stalter is an LA based actress, comedian and writer.

Originally from the Chicago comedy scene, Megan has been called “an oasis of invigorating silliness in feeds dominated by wearying tragedy” by the New York Times and “a soothing comedy balm for a scathing grease fire of a year” by Harper’s Bazaar. Her breakout role is in the HBO Max series HACKS.

Megan was listed by both Vulture and Variety as a 2020 Comic to Watch. Her satirical, often surrealist work has been described as “essential escapist comedy”, and the New York Times’ Jason Zinoman described her as “the most vital voice to emerge during this anxious, isolating moment’. Meg can next be seen as the lead in Hannah Pearl Utt’s indie feature CORA BORA, and a guest star on Peacock’s QUEER AS FOLK.

Megan’s television vehicle CHURCH GIRLS is currently set up at HBO Max with A24 and Range Media Partners producing. Megan will star, write, Executive Produce, and co-showrun. She is currently set to appear in SNL comedy trio PLEASE DON’T DESTROY’s upcoming untitled feature from Universal, which is being produced b Apatow Productions and shoots through mid-September.