ONLINE: Mega Volcanoes on Mars

press release: Mars, the second smallest planet, is home to some of the largest volcanoes in the Solar System. However, recently, astronomers have found evidence that Mars's biggest eruptions came from smaller volcanoes. Some eruptions blasted the equivalent of 400 million Olympic-size swimming pools of ash, molten rock, and gases into the Martian air! Other recent evidence suggests that Mars could still be geologically and volcanically active. Join us to explore the Red Planet with an eye toward these exciting events on Mars, and eruptions here on Earth. We'll also explore the current sky.

This event is FREE but registration is required.