Megan Bever

media release: At War with King Alcohol explores the ways that Civil War soldiers used liquor and examines the societal debates that grew out of their uses. The study looks at liquor’s medicinal uses during the war, broadens out to soldiers’ drinking habits, and ultimately focuses on the ways that society tried to regulate liquor during the war.

This event is free and is suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.