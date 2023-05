Meggie Shays, Def Sonic

media release: Def Sonic has curated a chill courtyard summer series hosted by himself and a rotating special guest performer. Def Sonic's sound features layers of beautiful production perfectly fit for an evening in Robinia Courtyard.

Special Guest Calendar:

5/5: Bitter Tiger

5/17: Robby Schiller

5/31: John Juan

6/7: Spine Stealers

6/21 Meggie Shays

7/19: Sky Crowe

8/2: JF Zastrow

8/16: Tarek Sabbar

9/6: Jules

9/20: carisa

All performances are rain or shine. NO COVER