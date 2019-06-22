Meggie Shays, Soul Doctors, Nick Roberts

press release: Save the date for the Art In on June 22 for home-grown live music and an interactive art-installation to uplift your mind body spirit. This will be a first-time experiment for us, so join in the free-flow and fly the night away.

NICK ROBERTS (aka The Ranting Thespian)

Nick Roberts is a Wisconsin native Singer-Songwriter with a penchant love of ballads, acoustic rock, and excessively quoting Monty Python.

https://www.facebook.com/theRantingThespian/

MEGGIE SHAYS (Performing solo and with band)

Meggie Shays is an indie singer/songwriter living in Madison with music ranging from punk indie-pop songs to melodic piano ballads.

The harmonies and heady whirls will melt you.

https://www.facebook.com/MeggieShays/

SOUL DOCTORS

The Soul Doctors are an eclectic group of musicians synergistically producing fresh, original material in a variety musical styles, including blues, rock, folk, pop, country & soul. Feed your spirit; Nourish your Soul.

www.souldoctorsband.com

https://www.facebook.com/souldoctorsband/