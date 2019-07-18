Meghan Hayes

press release: One critic (Guitar Girl Magazine) called her “one of the most promising songwriters working today.” Another (Glide Magazine) explains: “She has the poet’s gift for literate songwriting, her soprano voice delivers not only emotion but unpredictable phrasing in places, her supporting band is comprised of top-shelf Nashville musicians, and most importantly, there are enough threads of hope to keep you engaged in her stories.”

Meghan is the real deal, and Indie is pleased to host her at the release of her third record, Seen Enough Leavers. According to Glide, “Coming on the heels of a divorce from a 20-year marriage, the songs have strong elements of pain and loss, as one might expect. Perhaps less expected are the threads of hope that also permeate the album.” Yet another critic is calling this album one of the best Americana albums in recent history.

Join us for a wonderful evening of Americana music. Although this is a free show, donations are requested. 100% goes to the performer.