7 pm on 3/6 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 3/7-8. $20-$5.

media release: Mekki Leeper stars as juror ‘Noah’ on the viral series Jury Duty, and is currently Emmy-nominated for Oustanding Writing For A Comedy Series for his work on the show. He can also be seen as ‘Eric’ on the HBOMax show The Sex Lives of College Girls from Mindy Kaling. He was cast as series regular ‘Matt’ in the NBC series St. Denis Medical, which was picked up to series. He has one of the top watched Comedy Central Featuring stand up sets, which recently broke 7 million views and counting, and was also featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden.