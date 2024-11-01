Mel Hammond & Teghan Hammond

media release: Join Mel and Teghan Hammond for the exciting release of LUCY, UNCENSORED—a compelling YA novel that takes you on a transformative road trip through gender identity, self-expression, and the journey of finding your place as an out-and-proud transgender teen after high school.

Teghan Hammond lives and drinks excessive amounts of coffee in northern Indiana. She has a deep love for the LGBTQIA+ community, as seen in both her writing and volunteer work. Despite changing her major in college about a dozen times, she has always wanted to advocate for this community in whatever way she can. When she’s not tearing down gender norms, Teghan is probably watching cartoons or gaming.

As a content development editor for American Girl, Mel Hammond wrote advice and activity books and developed fiction books. Now she writes full time, alongside two feline coworkers who have a variety of skills, including sitting on her keyboard and deleting entire paragraphs of text. Mel lives in Madison, Wisconsin.