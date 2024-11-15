Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein

7:30 pm on 11/15-16 and 21-22 and 2 pm, 11/16 & 23, Edgewood College-Ballweg Theatre. $20.

media release: Directed by Stephen Tabor; music director J. Adam Shelton.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair in this action-packed musical comedy.