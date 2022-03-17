Mel Chin reception

Current hours: Noon-6 pm, Friday-Sunday.

press release: There’s Something Happening Here, an exhibition featuring works by internationally renowned artist Mel Chin, opens at noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Chin is a conceptual artist and MacArthur Fellow whose work can take the form of a print or drawing, an assemblage or sculpture, or evolve into community-based social action.

Throughout his career he has investigated the capacity for ideas and art to combine and serve as a catalyst to shift social consciousness. Mel Chin: There's Something Happening Here focuses on objects, projects, prints, and drawings from the past 43 years of Chin's career that testify to the artist’s deep commitment to the intersection of art with social, political, and environmental justice.

Join us for an opening celebration and artist talk with Chin on Thursday, March 17, from 5-8 PM in the MMoCA Lobby. The event is admission free and includes live music from Caitlin Mead with The Stolen Sea, and a nonalcoholic cash bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

The artist talk will take place from 6-7 PM in the Lecture Hall. The talk is part of the annual Stephen Fleischman Lecture Series honoring the 25th anniversary of MMoCA Director Emeritus Stephen Fleischman’s tenure at MMoCA. Register in advance to attend the talk at mel-chin-mmoca.eventbrite.com